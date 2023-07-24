Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Directs Appointment Of 45 People With Special Needs

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 04:15 PM

Sharjah Ruler directs appointment of 45 people with special needs

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2023) SHARJAH, 24th July, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the appointment of 45 people of determination in departments and institutions of the Sharjah government.


The directive will be implemented in cooperation with Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, Sharjah Department of Human Resources and the University of Sharjah as the 45 young men and women hold bachelor, high school and below secondary degrees.

This directive was announced during the "Direct Line" program, which is broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television.

Related Topics

Sharjah Young July Women TV Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan signs framework agreement with Azerbaijan ..

Pakistan signs framework agreement with Azerbaijan for LNG procurement on flexib ..

58 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Suspends the Status of the S ..

OIC Secretary-General Suspends the Status of the Special Envoy of the Kingdom of ..

2 hours ago
 Secretary-General Calls for Formulating Plans to D ..

Secretary-General Calls for Formulating Plans to Develop the OIC Humanitarian Ac ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed ..

2 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series: Embracing All-Round Fa ..

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series: Embracing All-Round FastCharge Revolution!

2 hours ago
 SC restrains LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in law ..

SC restrains LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in lawyer's murder case

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi City Municipality carries out inspection ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality carries out inspection campaign on construction site ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title tr ..

Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title triumph in Sri Lanka

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore marine refuelling facilities a ..

4 hours ago
 Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & R ..

Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & Road Initiative’ underway in ..

4 hours ago
 104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social ..

104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social Security Authority by June

4 hours ago
 Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's E ..

Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup trophy

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East