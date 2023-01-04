Sharjah Ruler directs bequeathing compensations of taxis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has directed to continue bequeathing compensations of taxis to citizens, after the previous system was bequeathed to the beneficiaries for one time only, and returning the lump sum compensations to 934 within 5,780 beneficiaries in the Emirate of Sharjah.