SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today ordered all employees of "My Services" company to join the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority (SCDA), and to transfer them to the local cadre in the Sharjah government.