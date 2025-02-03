- Home
- Middle East
- Sharjah Ruler directs employing 500 citizens for various government positions in Sharjah
Sharjah Ruler Directs Employing 500 Citizens For Various Government Positions In Sharjah
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2025 | 08:30 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has announced the hiring of 500 citizens for various government positions throughout the emirate's cities and regions.
Sheikh Sultan has also announced the launch of a supplementary grant for the heirs of deceased retirees who are registered in the Sharjah Emirate. This initiative aims to ensure that their retirement salaries reach a minimum threshold of AED 17,500 for a decent standard of living, effective from February 2025.
His Highness has instructed that this supplementary grant will continue to be provided to the families of deceased retirees—regardless of whether they served in government, Federal agencies, other emirate governments, or the private sector, so that support is not cut off upon the passing of the Primary breadwinner.
The grant will be disbursed starting in February 2025, with retroactive payments calculated from the date the grant was halted for the deceased retiree’s family.
Recent Stories
ADRA launches future entrepreneurs permit to educate young people about business
SEF 2025 welcomes record-setting 14,000 attendees
World marks International Day of Human Fraternity tomorrow
Sharjah Ruler directs employing 500 citizens for various government positions in ..
UAE Cabinet approves National Cybersecurity Strategy, API-First Policy
UoS concludes UNESCO International Art Forum
SCC's committee explores economic growth strategies
Modon Holding signs definitive agreement with IHC, TasHeel Holding to acquire Ar ..
Dubai South concludes successful 2024 across its different districts
IGP Islamabad holds khuli katchery, vows swift redressal of public grievances
Pakistan supporting Kashmir cause politically, diplomatically: Dr Tariq
Plan to preserve Multan's historical sites
More Stories From Middle East
-
ADRA launches future entrepreneurs permit to educate young people about business2 minutes ago
-
SEF 2025 welcomes record-setting 14,000 attendees3 minutes ago
-
World marks International Day of Human Fraternity tomorrow3 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler directs employing 500 citizens for various government positions in Sharjah3 minutes ago
-
UAE Cabinet approves National Cybersecurity Strategy, API-First Policy3 minutes ago
-
UoS concludes UNESCO International Art Forum18 minutes ago
-
SCC's committee explores economic growth strategies18 minutes ago
-
Modon Holding signs definitive agreement with IHC, TasHeel Holding to acquire Arena Events Group33 minutes ago
-
Dubai South concludes successful 2024 across its different districts34 minutes ago
-
Four Iranian navy vessels arrive at Port Khalid in Sharjah49 minutes ago
-
6th Jewels of Emirates show concludes on high note1 hour ago
-
Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th SICFAB2 hours ago