Sharjah Ruler Directs Employing 500 Citizens For Various Government Positions In Sharjah

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2025 | 08:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has announced the hiring of 500 citizens for various government positions throughout the emirate's cities and regions.

Sheikh Sultan has also announced the launch of a supplementary grant for the heirs of deceased retirees who are registered in the Sharjah Emirate. This initiative aims to ensure that their retirement salaries reach a minimum threshold of AED 17,500 for a decent standard of living, effective from February 2025.


His Highness has instructed that this supplementary grant will continue to be provided to the families of deceased retirees—regardless of whether they served in government, Federal agencies, other emirate governments, or the private sector, so that support is not cut off upon the passing of the Primary breadwinner.

The grant will be disbursed starting in February 2025, with retroactive payments calculated from the date the grant was halted for the deceased retiree’s family.

