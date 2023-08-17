Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Directs Empowering Warehouse Owners To Rent

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Sharjah Ruler directs empowering warehouse owners to rent

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2023) SHARJAH, 17th August, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, directed the concerned authorities to coordinate to put in place a mechanism that enables warehouse owners in the Emirate's industrial areas to rent them.


The directive called to not object to licensing them in areas that have not been connected to electricity.

