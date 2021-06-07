UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Directs Establishment Of Five Marine Sports Training Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 11:00 PM

Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of five marine sports training facilities

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued directives to establish five training centers for the Olympic marine sports in the coastal cities of sailing and rowing in the emirate. They are aimed to promote the practice of marine sports, contributing to enhancing the development of the status of sports and sponsoring sports and athletes, while providing all types of assistance, tools, equipment and distinctive training expertise for these centers.

Commenting on this, Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, has lauded the new and generous gesture of the Ruler of Sharjah, highlighting his keenness to enhance the status of the marine sports in the emirate.

Based on the directives of the Ruler of Sharjah, the establishment of five Olympic marine sports centers for sailing and rowing is aimed to promote marine sports and expanding the base of its practitioners in Sharjah, Al Hamriyah, Kalba, Dibba Al-Hisn and Khorfakkan, he said.

More Stories From Middle East

