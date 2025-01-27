Sharjah Ruler Directs Establishment Of 'Girass Agricultural' Company
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2025 | 07:45 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the establishment of a company called "Girass Agricultural" under the umbrella of the Sharjah Agriculture and Livestock Production (Ektifa), to produce organic fruits and vegetables and manage the greenhouse project in the city of Al Dhaid.
The announcement of His Highness' directive was made through the "Direct Line" programme, which is broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television.
