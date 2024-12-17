Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Directs Establishment Of Victoria School In Al Dhaid

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 07:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of Victoria School in Al Dhaid

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the Public Works Department to begin the construction of a branch of Victoria International school in Al Dhaid, set to welcome students by the end of 2025.

Sheikh Sultan has instructed the addition of "nursery stage" classes in all branches of Victoria Schools in the emirate, along with the necessary buildings for these nurseries.

