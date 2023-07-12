Sharjah Ruler directs expanding Al Tarif Park in Kalba

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2023) In implementation of the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to expand Al Tarif Park in Kalba, the Department of Town Planning and Survey in Sharjah has begun to take the necessary measures to implement the directive.

The park's size will increase to more than 27,000 square metres to include a number of facilities and sports fields, which contribute to enhancing services provided to residents of the area.

