Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Directs Grants For SSSD’s Beneficiaries

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 04:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s beneficiaries

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has announced a special financial assistance programme for families in need.

This initiative aims to help families supported by the Social Services Department achieve a better quality of life, with a target monthly income of AED17,500.

A total of 2,114 families in Sharjah will benefit from this grant, as they currently earn less than this amount. The programme will cost a total of AED134.45 million and will begin distributing funds starting January 1, 2025.

Related Topics

Sharjah January From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s benefici ..

Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s beneficiaries

5 minutes ago
 6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with rel ..

6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with relief for Gaza

5 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid approves Board of Directors of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers

6 minutes ago
 Pak, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expan ..

Pak, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expand existing ties

24 minutes ago
 General Pension Authority holds first board meetin ..

General Pension Authority holds first board meeting for 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGI ..

UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGIM for Arab States in Saudi Ara ..

3 hours ago
UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual ..

UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual Property’ to drive innovati ..

3 hours ago
 TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net prof ..

TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net profit

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development C ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting

3 hours ago
 Zayed University to organise over 50 events as par ..

Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025

4 hours ago
 DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative

DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative

4 hours ago
 Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Conven ..

Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Convenience

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East