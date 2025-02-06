Sharjah Ruler Directs Grants For SSSD’s Beneficiaries
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 04:45 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has announced a special financial assistance programme for families in need.
This initiative aims to help families supported by the Social Services Department achieve a better quality of life, with a target monthly income of AED17,500.
A total of 2,114 families in Sharjah will benefit from this grant, as they currently earn less than this amount. The programme will cost a total of AED134.45 million and will begin distributing funds starting January 1, 2025.
