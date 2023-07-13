Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Directs Municipalities’ Heads To Make Daily Tours, Greenlights AED19 Million For Park Walls Renewal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 05:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, directed the heads of municipalities in the emirate of Sharjah to carry out daily field tours, before starting their works, to find out the needs of the public in all fields.

The Sharjah Ruler also directed AED 19 million to fund the renewal of 21 park walls situated across various areas of the city, with the objective of enhancing the visual charm of these parks, as they serve as essential amenities within the emirate.

With keen interest and oversight from Dr. Sheikh Sultan, the parks receive diligent care and attention, as the municipality strives to provide top-notch facilities, services, and routine maintenance.

Obaid Saeed Al Teneiji, Director-General of Sharjah Municipality, expressed his appreciation for the Sharjah Ruler's endorsement of this project, which includes financial support to ensure its successful execution in accordance with the highest standards and specifications. This decision reflects Sheikh Sultan's vision to prioritise the improvement of parks and their facilities, delivering exceptional services that create an ideal environment for fostering social connections and offering a rewarding experience to the community.

Al Teneiji outlined that a dedicated team has been assigned to oversee the project's implementation and identify parks with aging walls. The initial phase has already commenced, adhering to a carefully planned timeline. The scope encompasses the removal of dilapidated walls, to be replaced by new ones that meet the finest standards and specifications, harmonising with the emirate's architectural style that embodies a blend of heritage, tradition, and authenticity. This endeavour aims to elevate the city's overall urban and aesthetic appeal.

The Director-General emphasised that park walls, in general, not only contribute to a sense of safety and security within each park but also safeguard the properties and service facilities contained within. These renewed walls stand as a testament to the municipality's unwavering commitment to enhancing services and developing facilities in harmony with the emirate's urban and population growth.

