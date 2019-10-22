UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Directs To Implement Lighting Project In Khor Fakkan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 06:00 PM

Sharjah Ruler directs to implement lighting project in Khor Fakkan

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, to implement illumination project of Al Harari Area 1 and 2 in Khor Fakkan.

As per Sheikh Sultan's directives, SEWA immediately started implementing the project by installing 280 light poles in the designated area in accordance with the best international standards, in addition to wiring 10000-metre cables, as well as installing six-100 AMP illumination boxes.

Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, valued the directives of Sharjah Ruler and his keenness to delivering services to all areas of the emirate and providing comfort to both citizens and residents.

Al Leem explained that SEWA’s implementation of illumination projects is part of the Authority’s endeavour to achieve its vision of ensuring sustainable development.

