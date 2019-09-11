UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Directs To Limit Number Of Students To 25 Per Class

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 01:15 AM

Sharjah Ruler directs to limit number of students to 25 per class

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the Sharjah Private education Authority (SPEA) to limit the number of students per class to 25 only.

His Highness’ directives came during remarks he made via the Direct Line Programme broadcast live on Sharjah Radio.

His Highness also instructed SPEA to set the number of teaching classes for each teacher to 24 per week, approximately 5 teaching classes per day.

