Sharjah Ruler Directs To Transfer Grants To 4500 Retirees

Published January 02, 2023

Sharjah Ruler directs to transfer grants to 4500 retirees

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, directed the speedy transfer of "Decent Living" grants to 4,500 retirees from the emirate's citizens affiliated with the non-Sharjah government agencies.

The assigned committee has transferred grants to 635 new cases, in addition to the previous 1,000 retirees.

