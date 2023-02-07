UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Discusses Cooperation Between UOK And University Of Exeter

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Sharjah Ruler discusses cooperation between UOK and University of Exeter

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Khorfakkan (UOK), discussed today, cooperation with the delegation of the British University of Exeter, in his office at the UOK.
Sheikh Sultan appreciated the cooperation between the two universities in many academic fields, which contributes to raising the levels of study and scientific exchange of both sides.
The meeting discussed a number of future proposals for cooperation between the two universities, in many study programmes and scientific research centres that will contribute to enriching and developing the abilities and levels of students and faculty members.
During the meeting, H.H.

was briefed on the new expansion plans for the facilities of UOK and its various specialised buildings, which include facilities for classrooms, housing for professors and students, research centres, and a few other extensions that come within the framework of developing the university buildings.


He also learned about the most important features of the facilities and their technical specifications, which will be reflected in the entire teaching process at the university.
After the end of the meeting, Sheikh Sultan and the University of Exeter delegation visited the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport (AASTMT) in Khorfakkan, where the academy students performed a special welcome show.
The Ruler of Sharjah and the delegation listened to an explanation about the academy's facilities and capabilities that serve students during their study period, in addition to future expansion plans that will serve the next batches of students of the AASTMT.

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Sharjah Exeter Arab Housing

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns ICAs regarding ..

Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns ICAs regarding LG polls

5 minutes ago
 BREAKING: UAE President orders provision of US$100 ..

BREAKING: UAE President orders provision of US$100 million to relieve quake-affe ..

16 minutes ago
 NA body directs FBR to pay remaining amount deduct ..

NA body directs FBR to pay remaining amount deducted from account of Naulong Dam ..

6 minutes ago
 US-Russia Trade Up in Dec With Exports at $112.8Ml ..

US-Russia Trade Up in Dec With Exports at $112.8Mln, Imports at $638.4Mln - Comm ..

6 minutes ago
 Swindon Town Football coaching programme showcases ..

Swindon Town Football coaching programme showcases UK-Pakistan sporting ties

6 minutes ago
 Bid foiled for smuggling flour in Rawalpindi

Bid foiled for smuggling flour in Rawalpindi

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.