Sharjah Ruler discusses cooperation between UOK and University of Exeter

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Khorfakkan (UOK), discussed today, cooperation with the delegation of the British University of Exeter, in his office at the UOK.

Sheikh Sultan appreciated the cooperation between the two universities in many academic fields, which contributes to raising the levels of study and scientific exchange of both sides.

The meeting discussed a number of future proposals for cooperation between the two universities, in many study programmes and scientific research centres that will contribute to enriching and developing the abilities and levels of students and faculty members.

During the meeting, H.H.

was briefed on the new expansion plans for the facilities of UOK and its various specialised buildings, which include facilities for classrooms, housing for professors and students, research centres, and a few other extensions that come within the framework of developing the university buildings.



He also learned about the most important features of the facilities and their technical specifications, which will be reflected in the entire teaching process at the university.

After the end of the meeting, Sheikh Sultan and the University of Exeter delegation visited the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport (AASTMT) in Khorfakkan, where the academy students performed a special welcome show.

The Ruler of Sharjah and the delegation listened to an explanation about the academy's facilities and capabilities that serve students during their study period, in addition to future expansion plans that will serve the next batches of students of the AASTMT.