Sharjah Ruler donates manuscripts to Islamic Manuscripts House

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has donated 71 illustrated manuscripts to The Islamic Manuscripts House of Al Qasimia University.

The manuscripts will be added to the series of manuscripts that His Highness has so far offered to the House.

These manuscripts constitute one of the most valuable and rarest manuscripts preserved in the Portugal’s National academy (GCSE Lisbon Academy of Sciences). Most of these manuscripts are written in Arabic and Portuguese.

The manuscripts included the journey of Ibn Battuta, the Arabic lexicon of Jacobus Julius, known as Jules, a Dutch orientalist from the seventeenth century, the Beginning of the World Creation by Muhammad bin Abdullah al-Kisa’I, 30 Arabic books in medicine and philosophy as well as a group of correspondences in Portuguese.