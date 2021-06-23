UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Donates Manuscripts To Islamic Manuscripts House

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 08:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler donates manuscripts to Islamic Manuscripts House

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has donated 71 illustrated manuscripts to The Islamic Manuscripts House of Al Qasimia University.

The manuscripts will be added to the series of manuscripts that His Highness has so far offered to the House.

These manuscripts constitute one of the most valuable and rarest manuscripts preserved in the Portugal’s National academy (GCSE Lisbon Academy of Sciences). Most of these manuscripts are written in Arabic and Portuguese.

The manuscripts included the journey of Ibn Battuta, the Arabic lexicon of Jacobus Julius, known as Jules, a Dutch orientalist from the seventeenth century, the Beginning of the World Creation by Muhammad bin Abdullah al-Kisa’I, 30 Arabic books in medicine and philosophy as well as a group of correspondences in Portuguese.

Related Topics

Century World Sharjah Lisbon Portugal From Arab

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 10 more patients, infects 604 othe ..

2 minutes ago

Secy Education urges teachers to pay focus on groo ..

3 minutes ago

Froome in giving mood on Tour de France return

3 minutes ago

Municipal commissioner urges people to cooperate w ..

3 minutes ago

Better preparations made for monsoon season: Admin ..

3 minutes ago

Five Kids, Driver Hospitalized as School Bus Rolls ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.