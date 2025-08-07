Sharjah Ruler establishes, organises Child Safety in Emirate

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) SHARJAH, 7th August, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree regarding the establishment and organisation of the Child Safety in the Emirate of Sharjah.

According to the decree, a social institution shall be established in the Emirate under the name “Child Safety,” which shall enjoy legal personality and full legal capacity to undertake all necessary legal actions to fulfil its objectives and exercise its powers. The Foundation shall be affiliated with the Sharjah Family and Community Council and shall operate under its supervision.

H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi shall chair the Foundation. The Chairperson shall issue decisions to appoint whomever she deems fit to assist in managing the Foundation and overseeing its affiliated entities.

The decree confirms the official English name of the Foundation as “Child Safety.” Its headquarters shall be located in the city of Sharjah, and the Chairperson may, by decision, establish branches or offices in other cities and regions of the Emirate.

The Foundation aims to enhance Sharjah’s position as a leading destination in child protection by coordinating with the relevant authorities. It works to raise awareness of the importance of child safety and protection, promote children’s social and psychological stability to build a community where children enjoy mental health and physical safety, strengthen institutional partnerships at both local and international levels related to the Foundation’s mission, and uphold the rights of children to be heard, feel safe and secure, and expand the resources available to protect them from harm and physical and sexual abuse while seeking justice on their behalf.

To achieve its objectives, the Foundation shall have the authority to prepare policies, strategic plans, and programmes related to child safety; submit recommendations to relevant authorities regarding regulations and legislation related to child protection practices; provide an administratively and technically equipped work environment for children who are victims of violence and abuse to receive legal, social, psychological, and medical services in an integrated manner from competent authorities in the Emirate; coordinate with authorities in Sharjah concerning child-related cases referred to the Kanaf Child Centre, ensuring proper treatment and follow-up to support recovery and reintegration into a safe family environment.

The Foundation shall also be responsible for training and empowering multidisciplinary teams through ongoing training and educational opportunities to ensure the provision of specialised trauma recovery and support services for children and their families based on best practices. It will organise regular awareness and training workshops on child safety and protection in line with global standards, targeting professionals, caregivers, and parents. Furthermore, the Foundation shall host international experts in child protection to review best practices and contribute to the development of local procedures.

It may also enter into relevant agreements, memoranda of understanding, and partnerships related to child safety. The Foundation is permitted to seek administrative and technical support from specialised entities within the Emirate and to engage experts, specialists, and volunteers to support its operations. The Foundation shall also undertake any additional responsibilities assigned by the Ruler or the Chairperson.

The decree also stipulates the establishment of a social centre named "Kanaf Child Centre," which shall be affiliated with and operate under the supervision of the Foundation. The centre’s purpose is to provide legal, psychological, and social support to children who are victims of violence and abuse, all within one integrated facility. It will also conduct forensic medical examinations to document cases of abuse. A decision issued by the Foundation’s Director shall define the centre’s organisation and responsibilities.

The Foundation’s financial resources shall consist of government allocations, self-generated revenues resulting from its official duties, proceeds from investment of the Foundation’s funds, sponsorships aligned with the Foundation’s activities, and any other resources approved by the Chairperson. These financial resources may only be used for the purposes specified, and solely with the approval of the Chairperson.