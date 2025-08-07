Sharjah Ruler establishes, organises Sharjah Family Development

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) SHARJAH, 7th August, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree regarding the establishment and organisation of the Sharjah Family Development.

Legal Status and Affiliation

The decree stipulates the establishment of an institution in the Emirate under the name “Sharjah Family Development.” The Foundation shall possess legal personality and the legal capacity necessary to achieve its objectives and carry out its functions. It shall operate under the supervision of, and be affiliated with, the Sharjah Family and Community Council.

The Foundation's official English name shall be “Sharjah Family Development,” and its headquarters shall be located in the city of Sharjah. The Chairperson may, by decision, establish branches or offices in other cities and regions of the Emirate.

According to the decree, the Foundation shall be chaired by H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi. The Chairperson shall issue decisions to appoint whomever she deems suitable to assist her in managing the Foundation and supervising its affiliated bodies.

The Foundation aims to enhance social cohesion by strengthening family bonds, elevating the role and status of the family, and ensuring its stability. It seeks to uplift families in the Emirate by empowering individual family members to effectively fulfil their roles and achieve personal and social security and functionality within the community. The Foundation works to activate the role of families in line with modern-day developments, equipping them to face social challenges, and improving their overall well-being.

It also serves family-related issues by studying the challenges facing family members and proposing appropriate solutions, all to raise the level of community development in the Emirate. Additionally, it promotes the role of advanced cultural and media tools in educating families and society and proposes legislation that supports the development of policies related to family affairs.

In order to achieve its goals, the Foundation shall have the authority to prepare general policies and strategic plans related to family affairs; serve family issues and address their challenges by putting in place plans that enable sustainable family development; raise family awareness among community members by reinforcing social knowledge and values and enabling social integration; and launch initiatives, programmes, activities, projects, and workshops that strengthen the role and status of the family while empowering its members.

The Foundation shall also work to expand community participation, create national mechanisms and platforms for family-focused collaboration, exchange information and experiences, coordinate joint efforts, and encourage volunteer work in this field to achieve qualitative integration. It may also consult experts, advisers, and specialised institutions in all matters related to its work and may seek administrative and technical support from relevant authorities, and collaborate with other entities on matters within its objectives and competences.

Moreover, the Foundation is authorised to propose, monitor, and amend legislation, laws, and regulations related to family affairs; conduct studies and research on family matters, analyse trends and challenges, and develop suitable plans and solutions; enter into contracts, agreements, memoranda of understanding, and partnerships upon approval by the Chairperson; and strengthen cooperation with bodies concerned with family affairs at the local, regional, and international levels. It may also participate in relevant conferences and meetings locally, regionally, and internationally, and follow up on their recommendations to ensure a unified strategic vision and stance.

The Foundation shall also undertake any other responsibilities assigned to it by the Ruler or the Chairperson.

The Foundation’s financial resources shall consist of government allocations, self-generated revenues resulting from its operations and competences, and any other resources approved by the Chairperson.