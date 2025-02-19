Sharjah Ruler Establishes, Regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab
Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2025 | 01:45 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and the Ruler of Sharjah, has officially issued an Emiri Decree to establish and regulate the Sharjah Fashion Lab.
A new centre named the "Sharjah Fashion Lab" is set to be established in Sharjah, as outlined in the decree. This centre will possess a legal identity and the necessary authority to carry out required legal actions to achieve its objectives and fulfil its functions.
The centre will enjoy financial and administrative independence while being aligned with the Sharjah Creative Quarter.
As per the decree, the laboratory will be named "Sharjah Fashion Lab," with the abbreviation "SFL". Its Primary headquarters will be located in the Sharjah Creative Quarter within the University City in Sharjah. Additionally, branches may be set up in other cities and regions throughout the emirate, as determined by a decision from the ruler.
The decree outlined the lab's objectives as follows: To create a platform that empowers local designers in the emirate, throughout the UAE, and across the Gulf region, facilitating their access to global markets; to equip local designers with the tools needed to meet international manufacturing standards by providing access to specialised services, cutting-edge machinery, and innovative technology; to foster the growth of the UAE fashion industry by offering consulting services, assisting in model development, and supporting production processes that adhere to global industry standards, to deliver top-notch expertise in the areas of fashion model development.
According to the decree, the laboratory will pursue the following specialisations to achieve its objectives: Develop fashion models and designs that align with global industry standards; prepare specialised digital patterns and create 3D virtual representations of fashion designs; produce small-scale fashion prototypes, limited to a maximum of 30 units; offer consulting services related to production and market entry strategies for local and global markets; and design programmes tailored for local fashion manufacturers and designers.
Additionally, provide opportunities for education and professional development within the fashion sector; engage in commercial activities and participate in local and international markets to showcase designs; enter into contracts and agreements with local factories and relevant entities, contingent upon approval by the President; collaborate with the appropriate authorities in the emirate to obtain technical and administrative support needed to fulfil its duties; and undertake any additional specialisations assigned by the President of the Sharjah Creative Quarter.
The decree outlined that the lab would be overseen by a director, who would be appointed through a decision made by the head of the Sharjah Creative Quarter. This director will report directly to the head and will have the support of a sufficient number of staff.
The decision will clarify the specific responsibilities and powers of the director.
Additionally, the decree included various legal provisions concerning financial resources, fee exemptions, executive decisions, as well as matters related to enforcement and publication.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab
XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-altitude platform station flight ..
Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 O ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery
PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik meets KP Governor Kundi
Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Park for 13.25MWp solar PV plant
EWEC opens registration for Q1 2025 Clean Energy Certificates auction
UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Democracy Day
Over 1,700 applications to Dubai’s 'call to prayer' initiative
5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coast
Guterres urges Security Council to overcome divisions for peace
Japan reports 2.8 trillion yen trade deficit in January
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab5 minutes ago
-
Ras Al Khaimah real estate transactions exceed AED15 billion in 202420 minutes ago
-
XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-altitude platform station flight testing20 minutes ago
-
Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery36 minutes ago
-
Gunmen kill seven bus passengers in southwest Pakistan50 minutes ago
-
Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Park for 13.25MWp solar PV plant1 hour ago
-
NAVDEX 2025: Hub for maritime defence, innovation1 hour ago
-
EWEC opens registration for Q1 2025 Clean Energy Certificates auction1 hour ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Democracy Day2 hours ago
-
31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show opens3 hours ago
-
Over 1,700 applications to Dubai’s 'call to prayer' initiative3 hours ago
-
5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coast3 hours ago