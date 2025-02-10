Sharjah Ruler establishes Sheikha Jawaher Collection

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued on Monday an Emiri Decree on Establishing and Organising Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi Collection.

According to the Decree, a museum shall be established in the Emirate of Sharjah called “Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi Collection Museum”, which shall enjoy legal personality and full capacity to carry out the necessary legal actions to achieve its objectives and exercise its powers.

It shall have financial and administrative independence and its ownership shall be returned to the Emirate’s government. The ownership of all the collections displayed in the Museum shall be returned to H.H. Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi.

The Decree stipulated that the name of the Museum in English shall be adopted as follows: “Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi Collection”.

According to the Decree, the Museum will be headed by H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi and its main headquarters will be in Sharjah Creativity District in Sharjah. Branches may be established in other cities and regions of the Emirate by a decision from the President.

The Museum shall be managed by a director appointed by a decision from the President who will report to him, assisted by a sufficient number of employees. The decision shall specify the director’s duties and powers.

According to the Decree, the Museum aims to achieve the following:

1. Display unique collections to inspire the next generation of designers, craftsmen and craft lovers, and highlight the impact that Islamic and Arab craft traditions have had on historical and contemporary art forms.

2. Celebrate the collections of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi and her great contributions to the fields of decorative arts and craftsmanship, as well as her humanitarian efforts.

3. Enrich the public’s culture and introduce visitors to the various aspects of decorative arts and craftsmanship required for the manufacture of jewellery, ceramics, textiles and perfumes.

4. To be a resource for researchers and experts in the fields of art history, archaeology, modern and contemporary art, and design.

5. To enhance understanding of decorative arts, traditional and contemporary craftsmanship, and design.

6. To attract experts and artists at the local and international levels.

In order to achieve its objectives, the Museum shall exercise the following competencies:

1. Formulate general policy and develop strategic plans to organise work in the Museum.

2. Provide access to Primary sources, historical documents, and academic publications, and establish a digital archive that provides remote access for researchers and experts from all over the world.

3. Support charitable initiatives that reflect its commitment to supporting arts and crafts, establish a fund to support emerging artists and craftsmen, and create new opportunities for museums to participate in charitable activities that align with their collections.

4. Host live craft shows, exhibitions, and craft events that reflect the mastery and ingenuity of each piece in the Museum’s collections, and host and organise workshops supervised by experts in decorative arts, jewellery design, and perfume making.

5. Host and hold lectures, seminars and conferences related to decorative arts, craftsmanship, historical influences and contemporary practices.

6. Provide specialised educational programmes, organise design competitions for students of design and art colleges, and provide student guidance and counsel to them in coordination with practising designers and artists.

7. Prepare the Student Ambassador Programme in cooperation with the Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council to include students in museum activities and promote peer learning.

8. Prepare scholarship programmes and support research initiatives that focus on the history of decorative arts, craftsmanship and their practices.

9. Establish training and apprenticeship programmes that provide practical experience in the field of art, design and craftsmanship.

10. Conclude contracts, agreements, memoranda of understanding and local and international partnerships with similar academic and research bodies, institutions, local craftsmen and international experts.

11. Seek assistance from experts, consultants and consulting firms in all matters related to the Museum’s work. It is permissible to seek assistance from relevant authorities to obtain administrative and technical support and cooperate with other entities that fall within the Museum’s objectives and competencies.