Sharjah Ruler Exchanges Ramadan Greetings With Judicial Authority
Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2025 | 01:01 AM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received members of the Judicial Authority in Sharjah this evening, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Judicial Council.
The members of the judiciary conveyed their Ramadan greetings to Sheikh Sultan, who exchanged best wishes with them on the occasion of the holy month, praying to Almighty Allah to grant all Muslims the strength to perform acts of worship and bestow great rewards upon them.
The judicial authority members prayed for Sheikh Sultan’s continued good health, longevity, and success, and for the UAE’s leadership and people to enjoy further progress and prosperity.
The meeting also covered various topics related to the significance of the judicial authority, the integration of its institutions, and its vital role in government systems and societal stability, contributing to individual well-being and the UAE’s advancement under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Their Highnesses, the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.
