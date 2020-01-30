UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Exempts 'sanitation Fees' In Kalba

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 09:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler exempts 'sanitation fees' in Kalba

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered exemption of houses in Kalba, Al Ramtha and Al Quoz regions from the connection fees for sanitation services. He also ordered the government to pay the fees at a value of AED45 million.

Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of Sharjah Directorate of Public Works, SDPW, announced this during his intervention via the Direct Line Programme, broadcast live on Sharjah Radio.

Bin Shaheen thanked His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his generous grant, noting that the implementation of the master plan for the sewage project in the emirate is in full swing, according to the established schedules, especially in the cities of Kalba and Sharjah.

He added that the urban development and the population density increase make it imperative for the SPWD to develop a long-term plan for the sewage and irrigation system for the city of Sharjah.

Bin Shaheen also congratulated H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan for being awarded the Arab League "Excellence of Supporting Poetry Creativity" award, pledging that the SPWD will always implement His Highness’ directives of establishing poetry councils and literary cafes.

Related Topics

Sharjah From Government Million Arab

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler exempts &#039;sanitation fees&#039; ..

1 minute ago

AED902 million in social assistance provided by pu ..

31 minutes ago

AED902 million in social assistance provided by pu ..

31 minutes ago

UAE, under Khalifa, is strengthening its global hu ..

31 minutes ago

UAE, under Khalifa, is strengthening its global hu ..

31 minutes ago

Four-day GMUN 2020 starts at GSIS

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.