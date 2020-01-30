Sharjah Ruler exempts 'sanitation fees' in Kalba

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered exemption of houses in Kalba, Al Ramtha and Al Quoz regions from the connection fees for sanitation services. He also ordered the government to pay the fees at a value of AED45 million.

Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of Sharjah Directorate of Public Works, SDPW, announced this during his intervention via the Direct Line Programme, broadcast live on Sharjah Radio.

Bin Shaheen thanked His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his generous grant, noting that the implementation of the master plan for the sewage project in the emirate is in full swing, according to the established schedules, especially in the cities of Kalba and Sharjah.

He added that the urban development and the population density increase make it imperative for the SPWD to develop a long-term plan for the sewage and irrigation system for the city of Sharjah.

Bin Shaheen also congratulated H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan for being awarded the Arab League "Excellence of Supporting Poetry Creativity" award, pledging that the SPWD will always implement His Highness’ directives of establishing poetry councils and literary cafes.