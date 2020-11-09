UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Exempts All Publishing Houses From SIBF Fees

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Sharjah Ruler exempts all publishing houses from SIBF fees

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued a new directive to exempt all publishing houses exhibiting at the ongoing Sharjah International Book Fair, SIBF 2020, from paying stand rental fees, contributing in mitigating the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

Valued at AED6 million, these exemptions that follow Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi’s directive, are in line with Sharjah’s ongoing efforts to support and promote all the publishing houses.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority, SBA, said that through this decision, the Sharjah Ruler sends a message to the whole world, confirming that the health and stability of societies begins with the recovery of their cultural reality and manpower.

He has further added that with this support, the Sharjah International Book Fair becomes the first international exhibition that fully exempts publishing houses from their participation fees.

Related Topics

World Sharjah 2020 All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Americans rectified their mistake by removing Trum ..

14 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbek Minister of Inves ..

16 minutes ago

Babar Azam agrees to PCB’s offer for Test team c ..

25 minutes ago

PTCL collaborates with DETASAD (DETECON Al Saudia ..

25 minutes ago

ERC launches winter aid programme to benefit 1 mil ..

31 minutes ago

DFF hosts expert workshop to support ‘Designing ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.