Sharjah Ruler exempts all publishing houses from SIBF fees

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued a new directive to exempt all publishing houses exhibiting at the ongoing Sharjah International Book Fair, SIBF 2020, from paying stand rental fees, contributing in mitigating the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

Valued at AED6 million, these exemptions that follow Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi’s directive, are in line with Sharjah’s ongoing efforts to support and promote all the publishing houses.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority, SBA, said that through this decision, the Sharjah Ruler sends a message to the whole world, confirming that the health and stability of societies begins with the recovery of their cultural reality and manpower.

He has further added that with this support, the Sharjah International Book Fair becomes the first international exhibition that fully exempts publishing houses from their participation fees.