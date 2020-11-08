UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Exempts Lebanese Publishing Houses From SIBF’s Fees

Muhammad Irfan 6 seconds ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 06:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler exempts Lebanese Publishing Houses from SIBF’s fees

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed that the Lebanese Publishing Houses participating in the Sharjah International Book Fair, SIBF 2020, to be exempted from the pavilion rental fees.

The decision and directives of His Highness comes in line with Sharjah’s continuous support to Lebanon’s libraries and publishing houses, in light of the explosion in the Port of Beirut.

The value of the exemptions amounts to AED 640,000, contributing in supporting the work of various Lebanon’s publishing houses.

Commenting on this, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority, SBA, has lauded the grant of Sheikh Sultan, stressing that such gestures expand friendship and support several brotherly and friendly countries.

Al Ameri emphasised that the initiative reaffirms Sharjah's leading position as an incubator of Arab culture and a creative hub that attracts intellectuals, adding that His Highness had previously ordered the exemption of Syrian and Egyptian publishers and other publishers whose countries were suffering exceptional circumstances and crises.

He concluded, "We hope that the initiative will help the Lebanese publishing market, especially as it comes a day after the announcement of the grant of the Ruler of Sharjah, amounting to AED 10 million, intended to support publishers, and to open the way for them to overcome the challenges that the spread of the COVID-19 has imposed on the publishing sector on the Arab and international scene."

Related Topics

Syria Sharjah Beirut Lebanon Hub UAE Dirham 2020 Market From Million Arab

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed heads virtual meeting of Educat ..

15 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces premiere of film The Pu ..

45 minutes ago

Hamad Al Sharqi reviews progress of Dibba Fujairah ..

1 hour ago

Expo Al Dhaid gears up for Adventure &amp; Camping ..

2 hours ago

RTA receives 31 thousand reports of items lost in ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP explores visions of youth in shaping healthc ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.