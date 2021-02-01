UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Expresses Condolences To Saudi King On Death Of Princess

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 02:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler expresses condolences to Saudi King on death of princess

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has offered his condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Princess Noura bint Fahd bin Mohammed bin Abdurrahman Al Saud.

In his message, the Ruler of Sharjah extended his heartfelt sympathies and asked Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased in Paradise and grant the Al Saud family patience and solace.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, dispatched similar messages to King Salman.

