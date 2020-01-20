Sharjah Ruler forms 'Sharjah Performing Arts Academy' Board

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Administrative Decision No. 02 of 2020, to form the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy, SPAA.

The new law stipulates that the Board of Trustees of Sharjah Performing Arts academy will be under the chairmanship of Sheikha Hoor Al Qasimi, President and Founding Director of Sharjah Art Foundation, and named Prof. Dr. Peter Barlow as Director of SPAA, along with the membership of six others.

The law also stipulates a three-year membership term starting from the date of its first meeting, which may be extended. The board should fulfil its roles at the end of its term until a new Board is appointed. Those who have completed their membership may be reappointed.

The law shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.