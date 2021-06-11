Sharjah Ruler forms Al Hamriyah Suburb Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2021) SHARJAH, 10th June 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. (19) of 2021, regarding the formation of Al Hamriyah Suburb Council in the city of Sharjah.

The Decree stipulates that Al Hamriyah Suburb Council in the city of Sharjah would be formed with the following members: 1. Ahmed Ali Saeed Al Ketbi 2. Jamal Majid Saeed Mohammed Al Shamsi 3. Hamid Ali Obaid bin Khalaf Al Ali 4. Salem Mohammed Khalifa Al Suwaidi 5. Sultan Fayez Abdulrahman Fayez Al Shamsi 6. Saif Obaid Saif Bouvier Al Shamsi 7. Abdullah Sultan Abdullah bin Hareb Al Muhairi 8. Abdullah Imran Saif Nasser Al Shamsi 9. Majed Mohammed Obaid Muftah Al Shamsi The Decree also stipulates that the council would choose a chairman and a vice-chairman in its first meeting from among the members by agreement or by direct secret ballot, and by the majority of attendees.

The vice-chairman shall replace the council’s chairman in all competencies during the chairman’s absence or the vacancy of the position, and the term of holding the position is as determined by the executive regulations of suburban and village councils.

The term of membership in the council shall be four years, starting from its first meeting, and it shall continue to conduct its business upon the expiry of its term, until a new council is appointed. Those whose term of membership has expired may be reappointed.