Sharjah Ruler Forms Board Of Trustees Of UoS

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 06:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in his capacity as President of the University of Sharjah (UoS), has issued a Decision regarding the formation of the board of Trustees of the University of Sharjah.

Decision No (16) of 2020 stipulates that the 16-member Board of Trustees of the University of Sharjah will be formed in its new session under the chairmanship of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi.

The term of membership in the Council is three years, renewable for a similar period or periods, and those whose membership has expired may be reappointed.

This Decision shall be enforced from the date of its issuance, and the concerned authorities shall implement it, each in its own jurisdiction, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

