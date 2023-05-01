Sharjah Ruler forms BoT of Sharjah Maritime Academy

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2023) SHARJAH, 1st May, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in his capacity as President of the Sharjah Maritime Academy, issued Decision No. 1 of 2023 forming the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the academy.

According to the decision, the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Maritime Academy will be formed in its first session under the chairmanship of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and the membership of:

1. Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority.

2. Eng. Salah Butti Obaid Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Initiatives Implementation Authority.

3. Eng. Ali Saeed bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Public Works.

4. Dr. Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council, Legal Adviser and Head of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah.

5. Dr. Hashem Abdullah bin Sarhan Al Zaabi, Director of Sharjah Maritime Academy.

6. Dr. Saif Khamis Ahmed Abdullah Al Naqbi, Commander of the Marine Sciences Wing at the Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum Naval College.

7. Abdullah Hamad bin Nasser Al Owais, Executive Vice President and Head of Bank Deposits at Sharjah Islamic Bank.

8. Salem Mohammed Al Kindi, Member of the Kalba Municipal Council.

9. Aisha Mohammed Bukhatir Al Shamsi, Director of the Admission Department at the University of Sharjah.

10. Prof. Ahmed Al Shamaa, Chancellor of the University of Khorfakkan.

11. Prof. Jens-Uwe Schröder-Hinrichs, Vice President of the World Maritime University of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in Sweden.

12. Prof. Syamantak Bhattacharya, Solent University Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs in the United Kingdom.

The term of membership in the board shall be three years, starting from the date of issuance of this decision, with renewable for a similar period or periods, and the board shall continue to conduct its business upon the expiry of its term until a new board is formed, and those whose membership term has expired may be re-appointed.

