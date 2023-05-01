UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Forms BoT Of Sharjah Maritime Academy

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler forms BoT of Sharjah Maritime Academy

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2023) SHARJAH, 1st May, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in his capacity as President of the Sharjah Maritime Academy, issued Decision No. 1 of 2023 forming the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the academy.

According to the decision, the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Maritime Academy will be formed in its first session under the chairmanship of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and the membership of:

1. Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority.

2. Eng. Salah Butti Obaid Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Initiatives Implementation Authority.

3. Eng. Ali Saeed bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Public Works.

4. Dr. Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council, Legal Adviser and Head of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah.

5. Dr. Hashem Abdullah bin Sarhan Al Zaabi, Director of Sharjah Maritime Academy.

6. Dr. Saif Khamis Ahmed Abdullah Al Naqbi, Commander of the Marine Sciences Wing at the Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum Naval College.

7. Abdullah Hamad bin Nasser Al Owais, Executive Vice President and Head of Bank Deposits at Sharjah Islamic Bank.

8. Salem Mohammed Al Kindi, Member of the Kalba Municipal Council.

9. Aisha Mohammed Bukhatir Al Shamsi, Director of the Admission Department at the University of Sharjah.

10. Prof. Ahmed Al Shamaa, Chancellor of the University of Khorfakkan.

11. Prof. Jens-Uwe Schröder-Hinrichs, Vice President of the World Maritime University of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in Sweden.

12. Prof. Syamantak Bhattacharya, Solent University Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs in the United Kingdom.

The term of membership in the board shall be three years, starting from the date of issuance of this decision, with renewable for a similar period or periods, and the board shall continue to conduct its business upon the expiry of its term until a new board is formed, and those whose membership term has expired may be re-appointed.

Related Topics

World Business Sharjah Bank Rashid Salem United Kingdom Sweden May From Government

Recent Stories

GPSSA introduces its first transformational projec ..

GPSSA introduces its first transformational project ‘Shourak’

41 minutes ago
 Hina Altaf admits she didn't want to marry before ..

Hina Altaf admits she didn't want to marry before tying the knot with Agha Ali

57 minutes ago
 PM directs to stay alert, use all resources for he ..

PM directs to stay alert, use all resources for help of people during current ra ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber announced as Supporting Partner ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber announced as Supporting Partner for Annual Investment Meeting

2 hours ago
 &#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 59 ..

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 592 for May 2023

3 hours ago
 Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council signs MoU w ..

Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council signs MoU with PwC Academy

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.