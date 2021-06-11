Sharjah Ruler forms Hayawa Suburb Council

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2021) SHARJAH, 10th June 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. (20) of 2021, regarding the formation of Hayawa Suburb Council in the city of Khorfakkan.

The Decree stipulates that Hayawa Suburb Council in the city of Khorfakkan would be formed with the following members: 1. Khaled Ahmed Hassan Buhendi Al Mansoori 2. Sultan Saeed Ali Mohammed Al Shehhi 3. Suleiman Rashid Hassan Rashid Al Naqbi 4. Abdulrahman Ali Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Naqbi 5. Ali Ibrahim Mohammed Abdullah Al Hosani 6. Ali Hassan Mohammed Ahmed Al Balushi 7. Mohammed Ibrahim Saad Mohammed Al Naqbi 8. Muaz Ibrahim bin Ahmed Mohammed Al Naqbi 9. Hani Saeed Khalifa Suleiman Al Naqbi 10. Yousef Ali Sultan Ahmed Al Hammadi 11.

Youssef Issa Abdullah Madali Al Hammadi The decree also stipulates that the council would choose a chairman and a vice-chairman in its first meeting from among the members by agreement or by direct secret ballot, and by the majority of attendees.

The vice-chairman shall replace the council’s chairman in all competencies during the chairman’s absence or the vacancy of the position, and the term of holding the position is as determined by the executive regulations of suburban and village councils.

The term of membership in the council shall be four years, starting from its first meeting, and it shall continue to conduct its business upon the expiry of its term, until a new council is appointed. Those whose term of membership has expired may be reappointed.