Sharjah Ruler Forms Kalba Municipal Council

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 09:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler forms Kalba Municipal Council

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2020) SHARJAH, 3rd February 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree to form Kalba Municipal Council.

Emiri Decree No. (3) of 2020 stipulates that a municipal council in the City of Kalba be formed under the name "Kalba Municipal Council" under the chairmanship of Dr. Suleiman Abdullah Suleiman bin Sarhan Al Zaabi.

The decree also establishes that the Kalba Municipal Council elects a vice-chairman from among the members at its first meeting, and that the election of the vice-chairman shall be by consensus or by secret ballot, and by a majority of those present. The vice-chairman shall replace the president in all his responsibilities and duties during his absence.

As stated by the decree, the term of membership in the Municipal Council will be in accordance with the provisions of Law No.

(2) of 2004 regarding municipalities in the Emirate of Sharjah and its executive regulations and their amendments, starting from the date of formation of the Council. The Council shall continue to exercise its responsibilities upon the expiry of its term until a new council is appointed.

The Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette. Other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field.

Sheikh Sultan has also issued an Emiri Decree calling upon the Kalba Municipal Council to convene its first regular meeting of the 15th annual term.

Emiri Decree No. (4) of 2020 states that the Kalba Municipal Council shall be called to convene for the first regular session of the fifteenth annual term on Wednesday February 5, 2020.

This decree is effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

