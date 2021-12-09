UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Forms SEA’s Board Of Trustees

Thu 09th December 2021 | 06:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Administrative Decision No. (9) of 2021 forming of the board of Trustees of the Sharjah education academy (SEA).

The decision stipulates that the Board of Trustees of the SEA will be formed under the chairmanship of Dr. Muhadditha Yahya Al Hashemi, and the membership of Dr. Khawla Abdul Rahman Al Mulla; Dr. Najwa Mohammed Al Hosani; Prof. Dr. Kirsti Lonka; Prof. Pauline Taylor-Guy; Prof. Dr. Dragan Petrovic; Prof. Dr. Alexandra Allan; Dr. Janine Romano and Rashid Nasser Abu Shabs Al Ali

