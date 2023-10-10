Sharjah Ruler forms Supreme Committee for elections of SCC

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an administrative decision on the formation of the Supreme Committee for the elections of Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC).

The decision stipulated that the Supreme Committee for the Consultative Council elections in the Emirate of Sharjah would be formed, headed by Dr.

Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Legal Advisor - Head of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah, and the membership of Major General Saif Mohammed Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; Asma Rashid Sultan bin Taliah, Secretary-General of Sharjah Executive Council; Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, Secretary-General of Sharjah Consultative Council; Muhammad Hassan Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Digital Office; and Counselor Issa Saif bin Hanzal, Director of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah.