Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Kalba, as per Emiri Decree No. (45) of 2023 concerning the Establishment of University of Kalba, formed the Board of Trustees of the University in its first term headed by His Highness the Ruler.

The Board of Trustees members are Prof. Dr. Saif Salem Hassan Al Qaidi, Chansollar University of Kalba; Prof. Dr. Justin Peter O'Connor is Associate Professor of Mathematical Sciences and Measurement and Evaluation at Monash University, Australia; Dr. Sulaiman bin Sarhan Al Zaabi, Sharjah Executive Council Member - Head of the Sharjah Municipalities Department; Dr. Abdulaziz Saeed bin Butti Al Muhairi, Sharjah Executive Council Member - Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority; Dr. Abdullah Saleh Al Suwaiji, Executive Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology in Fujairah; Dr. Mariam Salem Hassan Al Marashda, former Dean for Student Affairs at UAE University; Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah sports Council; Faisal Jassim Mohammed Hamad Al Midfa, Head of business Finance - Sharjah Islamic Bank; Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Administrative consultant and Director of the Branches Department of the Human Resources Department; Aisha Reda Al Bairaq, member of the Federal National Council; Bashayer Hassan Mohammed Jumaa Al Mansouri, Director of the Public Works Department - Kalba Branch; and Ali Ahmed Al Hosani, Director of the Sharjah Private education Authority.

The membership term shall be three years, starting from the decision's date of issuance, renewable for a similar period or multiple periods. The board shall continue its duties at the end of its term until a new Council is formed. Those whose membership term has expired can be re-appointed.

This decision shall come into force from the date of its issuance and be published in the Official Gazette.