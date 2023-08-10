Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler: Free Integrated Treatment Services For Elderly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2023 | 01:45 AM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, confirmed that the elderly enjoy free integrated treatment services at the University Hospital, starting with the delivery service from home to the hospital and vice versa, directly personally ordering that the elderly have special treatment in the hospital, from their arrival until their discharge.

The Sharjah Ruler's orders came in an intervention via the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority’s Direct Line.

