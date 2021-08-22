UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Gifts 4 Rare Manuscripts To HQA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 07:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler gifts 4 rare manuscripts to HQA

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, dedicated four rare manuscripts of copies of the Holy Quran and parts of them dating back to different and ancient periods to the Holy Quran academy (HQA) in Sharjah.

These manuscripts are considered among the valuable archaeological treasures that are added to the holdings of the Holy Quran Academy, providing visitors and academic researchers with the opportunity to view them, learn about their history, and conduct studies and research about them.

The first manuscript is a very rare copy of the Noble Quran from the Ilkhanid period dating back to the seventh century AH. This copy was attributed to the famous calligrapher Yaqut al-Musta'simi.

The manuscript was written in large thuluth script, with gilded decorations and decoration from lapis lazuli, including the Persian translation of the Quranic words.

The second manuscript is a very rare part dating back to the 2nd century AH. The manuscript was written in the undotted text and contains parsing marks in red ink in the form of small round dots and does not contain commas between verses.

The 3rd manuscript was written on deer skin dating back to the Abbasid period, estimated between the end of the second century and the beginning of the third century AH, with using the old diacritical signs that were used by Al Khalil bin Ahmed Al-Farahidi .

As for the 4th manuscript, it contains two books, being written in 780 AH, having a decoration with lapis lazuli.

Related Topics

Century Sharjah Al Khalil From

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi donates proceeds of her work to a ..

Bodour Al Qasimi donates proceeds of her work to aid Gaza-based library

16 minutes ago
 UAQ CP issues resolution to facilitate UAQ Executi ..

UAQ CP issues resolution to facilitate UAQ Executive Council activities

46 minutes ago
 Tadweer completes several vital projects in H1 202 ..

Tadweer completes several vital projects in H1 2021

1 hour ago
 UAEU reveals futuristic pavilion at Expo 2020 Duba ..

UAEU reveals futuristic pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 16,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

16,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s Supreme Energy Council encourages par ..

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Energy Council encourages participation in Emirates Energy ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.