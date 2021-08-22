Sharjah Ruler gifts 4 rare manuscripts to HQA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, dedicated four rare manuscripts of copies of the Holy Quran and parts of them dating back to different and ancient periods to the Holy Quran academy (HQA) in Sharjah.

These manuscripts are considered among the valuable archaeological treasures that are added to the holdings of the Holy Quran Academy, providing visitors and academic researchers with the opportunity to view them, learn about their history, and conduct studies and research about them.

The first manuscript is a very rare copy of the Noble Quran from the Ilkhanid period dating back to the seventh century AH. This copy was attributed to the famous calligrapher Yaqut al-Musta'simi.

The manuscript was written in large thuluth script, with gilded decorations and decoration from lapis lazuli, including the Persian translation of the Quranic words.

The second manuscript is a very rare part dating back to the 2nd century AH. The manuscript was written in the undotted text and contains parsing marks in red ink in the form of small round dots and does not contain commas between verses.

The 3rd manuscript was written on deer skin dating back to the Abbasid period, estimated between the end of the second century and the beginning of the third century AH, with using the old diacritical signs that were used by Al Khalil bin Ahmed Al-Farahidi .

As for the 4th manuscript, it contains two books, being written in 780 AH, having a decoration with lapis lazuli.