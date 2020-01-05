UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Gifts 425 Rare Artifacts To Egypt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 07:00 PM

Sharjah Ruler gifts 425 rare artifacts to Egypt

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has gifted 425 rare artifacts from multiple eras to Egypt, in appreciation of the country's educational and enlightened role played across all Arab countries.

The history of the artifacts that reached Cairo from Sharjah dates to different periods, from pre-dynastic times in the fourth millennium BC and the dynasties of the ancient, middle, and modern kingdoms, and the Ptolemaic dynasty of the fourth century BC - the first century BC, the second century AD and the Coptic era the fourth century - sixth century AD.

The rare collection includes stone, porcelain, glazed, wooden and bronze statues representing various Egyptian deities. It also includes wooden coffins decorated with colours, human and animal mummies, birds, fish, necklaces, bracelets of precious stones, grapes, pendants, and animal models that represent falcons and fish made of alabaster and wood.

Sharjah also delivered 345 artifacts of historical value to Egypt last year.

H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah attaches great importance to various forms of heritage, stemming from his belief in its historical significance.

Related Topics

Century Egypt Sharjah Cairo Bronze All From Arab

Recent Stories

Children of determination to receive boxing traini ..

1 hour ago

World Urban Forum to be held in Abu Dhabi in Febru ..

2 hours ago

UAE prepares to host seventh edition of EcoWASTE 2 ..

3 hours ago

UAE defeats China in Amateur International Ice Hoc ..

3 hours ago

Empower shares guidelines to reduce cost of energy ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Gold &amp; Commodities Exchange reports best ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.