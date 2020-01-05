Sharjah Ruler gifts 425 rare artifacts to Egypt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has gifted 425 rare artifacts from multiple eras to Egypt, in appreciation of the country's educational and enlightened role played across all Arab countries.

The history of the artifacts that reached Cairo from Sharjah dates to different periods, from pre-dynastic times in the fourth millennium BC and the dynasties of the ancient, middle, and modern kingdoms, and the Ptolemaic dynasty of the fourth century BC - the first century BC, the second century AD and the Coptic era the fourth century - sixth century AD.

The rare collection includes stone, porcelain, glazed, wooden and bronze statues representing various Egyptian deities. It also includes wooden coffins decorated with colours, human and animal mummies, birds, fish, necklaces, bracelets of precious stones, grapes, pendants, and animal models that represent falcons and fish made of alabaster and wood.

Sharjah also delivered 345 artifacts of historical value to Egypt last year.

H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah attaches great importance to various forms of heritage, stemming from his belief in its historical significance.