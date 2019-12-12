UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Gifts Two Rare Manuscripts

Thu 12th December 2019 | 07:15 PM

Sharjah Ruler gifts two rare manuscripts

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday, dedicated two rare manuscripts to the Islamic Manuscripts House at Al Qasimia University.

The first manuscript is entitled 'Books of Law in Medicine' by Abu Ali, Al Hussein bin Abdullah bin Al Hassan bin Ali bin Sina, Al Balkhi and then Al Bukhari, and dates between 370 and 428 AH 980 and 1037 AD and is the first Arab edition in the world to write law books in medicine.

The second manuscript bears the title, 'The Editing of the Fundamentals of Engineering and Accountability by Euclid' by Abu Ja'far Muhammad bin Muhammad bin Al Hassan and Nasiruddin Al Tusi, and is one of the first books printed in the Arabic language in the world and dates back to 672 AH and 1274 AD. The book consists of 13 chapters, six of which deal with level engineering and four deal with mathematics, preparation theory, and three with classes in engineering.

The Ruler of Sharjah also launched the website of the Islamic Manuscripts House, which includes information about the house.

H.H. listened to a detailed explanation about the services and features contained in the website, which offer researchers and specialists the best technical ways to benefit from the rarest manuscripts included in the house.

The website has many advantages, including its unique design, which includes a virtual tour with 3D 360-degree photography technology, which takes the visitor on a tour of the facilities of the house through a screen. It also provides the visitor with a chance to communicate with officials from the house about any manuscript available through the page, "Ask the house administrator".

The Islamic Manuscripts House website also has an electronic alphabetical index that enables the researcher to sort and search for manuscripts, and to classify manuscripts according to the first letter of the manuscript title or the first letter of the author's name.

The website also features the provision of a virtual keyboard to write in the search engine in Arabic, to facilitate the search for manuscripts for those from foreign countries who do not have the Arabic language on their computers.

