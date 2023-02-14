UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Gifts Two Rare Manuscripts To Al Qasimia University

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2023 | 01:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler gifts two rare manuscripts to Al Qasimia University

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has gifted the Islamic Manuscripts House at Al Qasimia University two original manuscripts that are among the rare manuscripts in the world to be added to the series of preserved manuscripts that His Highness had previously gifted to the house.

This gift is the eighth among the collections that Sheikh Sultan offered to the house, as it contains the most valuable manuscripts, the rarest original documents, and books with ancient lithographs in all fields written in different languages.

The number of original manuscripts donated by the Sharjah Ruler to the house is more than 1,700.

The house includes departments concerned with preserving, maintaining, restoring, binding, digitally photographing, indexing and classifying manuscripts.

Visitors, including researchers and students from inside and outside the university, are regularly visiting the house.

Related Topics

World Sharjah All From

Recent Stories

Govt arduously working for betterment of relations ..

Govt arduously working for betterment of relations with all int’l partners: FM

1 minute ago
 Saif bin Zayed, Rwandan Prime Minister launch UAE- ..

Saif bin Zayed, Rwandan Prime Minister launch UAE-Rwanda partnership to exchange ..

1 hour ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquake rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquake rises to 36,000

1 hour ago
 NA Deputy Speaker calls for enhanced cooperation t ..

NA Deputy Speaker calls for enhanced cooperation to deal with issue of water sho ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates Relief Field hospital gives medical care ..

Emirates Relief Field hospital gives medical care for Turkish earthquake victims

2 hours ago
 PM in Karachi to witness int'l joint naval exercis ..

PM in Karachi to witness int'l joint naval exercises

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.