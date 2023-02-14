Sharjah Ruler gifts two rare manuscripts to Al Qasimia University

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has gifted the Islamic Manuscripts House at Al Qasimia University two original manuscripts that are among the rare manuscripts in the world to be added to the series of preserved manuscripts that His Highness had previously gifted to the house.

This gift is the eighth among the collections that Sheikh Sultan offered to the house, as it contains the most valuable manuscripts, the rarest original documents, and books with ancient lithographs in all fields written in different languages.

The number of original manuscripts donated by the Sharjah Ruler to the house is more than 1,700.

The house includes departments concerned with preserving, maintaining, restoring, binding, digitally photographing, indexing and classifying manuscripts.

Visitors, including researchers and students from inside and outside the university, are regularly visiting the house.