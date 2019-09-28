Sharjah Ruler grants a new building for EIBFS

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah,has ordered to allocate a new building to the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies,EIBFS, near the Sharjah University City instead of its current headquarters that was built in 1983

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah,has ordered to allocate a new building to the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies,EIBFS, near the Sharjah University City instead of its current headquarters that was built in 1983.

Expressing his thanks to the Ruler of Sharjah, Jamal Al Jismi, General Manager of EIBFS, has lauded H.H’s constant support for education in general and for EIBFS in particular.

"This grant is a continuation of H.H.’s keenness to develop educational institutes and support seekers of knowledge in Sharjah," Al Jismi noted.

He added that "the location of the new headquarters gives EIBFS a great opportunity to interact with other educational institutes in the region of the Sharjah University City to foster mutually beneficial academic relationships with them."

The new headquarters would include several facilities and services that are to enhance the educational quest of the students including a state of the art Virtual Stock Exchange Room that would allow the students to have hands on experience within a realistic stock exchange environment.