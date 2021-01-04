Sharjah Ruler grants AED12 million to the emirate’s clubs

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued a supreme order to grant AED 12,685,000 million to the emirate’s clubs, in recognition of their distinguished achievements during the previous season with an amount of "12,685,000".

The grant reflects the great efforts of the 17 clubs, including Sharjah sports Club, Al-Bateeh Cultural and Sports Club, Al Thiqah Club for Handicapped, Dibba Al-Hisn Cultural and Sports Club, Mleeha Cultural & Sports Club, Khorfakkan Cultural and Sports Club, Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, Sharjah Cultural and Chess Club, Kalba Sports Club, Al Dhaid Cultural Sports Club and Al Hamriya Cultural and Sports Club, Sharjah Ladies Club, Khorfakkan Club For The Disabled, Al-Madam Cultural & Sports Club, Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club, and Sharjah Women's Sports.