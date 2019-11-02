Sharjah Ruler grants AED4.5 m in support of publishing houses

(@imziishan)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2019) SHARJAH, 2nd November 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has granted AED4.5 million in support of publishing houses participating in the 38th Sharjah International Book Fair, SIBF, which runs from October 30 to November 9 at the Sharjah Expo Centre.

The gesture is a continuation of His Highness’ constant approach to support the book industry and publishing houses with the aim of providing Sharjah’s public and government libraries with the latest Arabic and international intellectual, literary and scientific publications.

Forming part of His Highness’s vision to promote reading and support books, the grant will be used by the libraries to attain the latest titles and books from publishing houses participating at SIBF 2019, as Sharjah libraries are major reference for researchers, educated, specialists and school and university students, as well as all interested in knowledge in Sharjah and the UAE at large.

Commenting on His Highness grant, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority, SBA, said that His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah is not only building an exhibition project or an emirate, but he is building a project of a whole nation and civilisation by his patronage and support for the Arab library, and emphasising its value in reflecting and presenting the features of our culture and our deep experience in literature, art, science and thought. Building on this, Al Ameri explained, His Highness is not only a direct supporter for publishers or writers, but also a model for the various institutions of the emirate and the sponsors of cultural work in the UAE, as well as those who are responsible for the Arab and international knowledge.

Al Ameri concluded that, due to all initiatives and efforts of the Ruler of Sharjah, new generations of readers and innovators are reaping the fruits, recognising that the read word is our means of living on the earth with love and peace.