Sharjah Ruler greets President, rulers on the advent of Ramadan

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) SHARJAH, 23rd April 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a cable of congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

In his cable, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah expressed his best congratulations on this blessed occasion, praying to Allah Almighty to keep President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa in good health.

The Ruler of Sharjah also sent similar congratulatory cables to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates.

The Ruler of Sharjah also sent similar congratulatory cables on the occasion of the holy month to kings and leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council, kings and heads of the Arab and Islamic countries, wishing them good health and well-being, more prosperity and progress for their people and glory and pride for the Arab and Islamic nations.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, sent similar congratulatory cables to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates; crown princes, deputy rulers, and kings and leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council, kings and heads of the Arab and Islamic countries.