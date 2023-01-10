Sharjah Ruler Honours Winners Of 'Qawafi Award' 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, honoured on Tuesday morning the Arab poets who won the 2022 "Qawafi Award", in Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre.

He said it is an important centre as it holds manuscripts and records, research papers, and various other collections. He congratulated the winners which include 12 poets from various Arab countries. The winner, who were selected carefully by the Ruler, recited his/her winning poem, addressing in their poems many topics such as homeland, brotherhood, sadness, and others.

Later, Sheikh Sultan took the attendees on tour through Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre.

The award's idea came as a generous initiative from the Ruler of Sharjah, under the auspices of the Department of Culture, through the selection of poems published monthly by the department's "Qawafi" magazine. The publication is meant for literature, and allows poets from the Arab World to publish their poems.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad directed that the winning poems to be published in a publication that includes the published poems from January to December 2022.

