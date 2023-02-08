UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Honours Winners Of 15th Sharjah Biennial

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 02:00 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2023) SHARJAH, 7th February, 2023 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in the presence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, witnessed, on Tuesday, a ceremony honouring the winners of the 15th Sharjah Biennial.
Upon His Highness’s arrival, His Highness was received by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of Finance Department, Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of Sharjah Art Foundation, Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Chairman of Government Relations Department, Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Digital Office, Sheikha Nawar bint Ahmed Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Art Foundation, and heads and general directors and directors of government departments and artists.

The ceremony began with lyrical and artistic performances, followed by a screening of two films that dealt with the works and achievements of the Sharjah Biennial over the past editions and the major participations by international artists.

Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the Sharjah Art Foundation, delivered a speech, in which she expressed her gratitude to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, and addressed the importance of arts in the Emirate of Sharjah.

She added that Sharjah's historical bet was a bet on culture in its various manifestations and on humanity in its various ethnicities and references, aiming to add something worthy of its great legacy, especially with the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the launch of the first edition of the Sharjah Biennial.

For her part, Sheikha Nawar bint Ahmed Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Art Foundation, praised, during the ceremony, Sharjah and its hosting of cultural initiatives throughout the year until it became a beacon for the region on that regard, thanks to the directives, vision and follow-up of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

She praised the efforts of Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi towards this edition of the Sharjah Biennial and the work team at the Sharjah Art Foundation, for the development and qualitative shift in its infrastructure and the nature of the shows it adopted and the breadth and diversity of the programmes this year, noting that the Sharjah Biennial has attracted many artists, curators, and workers in the cultural and creative field.
His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah honoured the winners of the 15th edition of the Sharjah Biennial. In addition to the supporters of the current edition.

Sharjah Biennial 15, which takes place from February 7 to June 11 in various cities of the Emirate, focuses on Sharjah's living past, through a multicultural and transient world that is embodied through more than 300 artworks by more than 150 artists and art groups from all over the world.

The Sharjah Biennial is an international platform for artists from the region and beyond. Since 1993, the Sharjah Biennial has commissioned, produced and presented large public installations, performances, and films by artists from around the world, bringing a wide range of contemporary arts, cultural programmes and producers to the communities in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates and the region.

