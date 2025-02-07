Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 16th Sharjah Biennial

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, attended the award ceremony for the winners of the 16th Sharjah Biennial in the Heart of Sharjah.

Upon his arrival, H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan was welcomed by Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Arts Foundation; Sheikha Hind bint Majid Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Businesswomen Council; Sheikha Nawar bint Ahmed Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Arts Foundation; along with several general directors, heads of government departments, officials, and artists.

The ceremony began with a visual presentation that highlighted the key milestones in the preparation for this year's biennial, along with clips from previous editions and the activities and events that the biennial offers as a major global artistic event.

Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Arts Foundation, delivered a speech addressing the comprehensive vision of the Sharjah Biennial as a distinguished global creative art event. She emphasised its connection to Sharjah's cultural project, which receives the highest levels of care and attention.

She stated, “The 16th Sharjah Biennial has arrived in the city from which it originated, carrying its gifts in abundant baskets and blessed by the visions of its sponsor and founder. It unfolds its offerings across the emirate, enriched by the creativity of artists from all corners of the world, after traversing places and times in search of the higher value of humanity wherever it exists. The biennial’s curators seek the commonality in what appears different, the authenticity in what seems hybrid, and the essence in what appears transient.”

The Chairperson of the Sharjah Arts Foundation pointed to the theme of this biennial and the philosophy and role of art in its broadest sense in human life, noting the unlimited support from the Ruler of Sharjah for all the projects proposed by the emirate.

She said, “This edition carries the title 'Our Journeys.' What projects does this journey encompass that can restore our sense of self, exhausted by what is happening in the world around us? Is there any path other than that of art that can represent salvation for us? Perhaps this is what we are expected to discover in the coming days and weeks. Sharjah—every part of Sharjah—celebrates this occasion, which we hope will be worthy of this good land and worthy of the parents of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah. I find no words to encompass his great generosity; all expressions are submerged in the sea of his wisdom, and all the aspirations we seek stand at his first step. I dedicate this biennial to my father and role model, and to you, the children and residents of Sharjah.”

At the conclusion of her speech, Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi expressed her gratitude and appreciation to the curators of the exhibition, the participating artists, as well as all the organisers and supporters.

Sheikha Nawar bint Ahmed Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Arts Foundation, delivered a speech in which she expressed her gratitude and appreciation to the Ruler of Sharjah for his prominent role in making Sharjah a creative and generous cultural city.

She stated, “As we witness the launch of the 16th Sharjah Biennial, we are once again reminded of that feeling we have come to expect at every significant occasion hosted by this blessed land—the feeling that we live in an emirate that never stops giving. We strive, in every way we can, to offer something worthy of it and worthy of its sponsor, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, who has granted us a trust that we hope to be worthy of. He has guided us with his wisdom along a path that takes us to the farthest corners of the world. And perhaps, as we seek to feel that gift, we can offer him something in return from what he has bestowed upon us, placing in his hands a fruit from the gardens of his precious generosity.”

The Director of the Sharjah Arts Foundation highlighted the role of the Sharjah Biennial in opening windows for creativity and the arts for all artists. She pointed out the significant contributions of the biennial's curators and their long journey in researching and exploring the artistic experiences that participated in this year's edition. At the conclusion of her speech, she expressed her gratitude and appreciation to the partners, supporters, and participating artists.

The Ruler of Sharjah honoured the winners of this year's Sharjah Biennial: Aziz Hazara, Blavi Paul, and Prachaya Vinthong.

Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi also recognised the sponsors and partners of this edition, taking commemorative photos with them on this occasion.

The curators of this year's biennial – Alya Swastika, Amal Khalaf, Megan Tamati, Natasha Ginwala, and Zainab Oz -- delivered speeches highlighting the importance of the artistic projects featured in this edition, which brings together diverse and exceptional creativity and represents a cultural platform for communication, cultural exchange, and the sharing of ideas.

The judging panel, consisting of Angie Joo, Gerardo Mosquera, and Paula Nascimento, expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Sharjah Arts Foundation for the opportunity to participate in the Sharjah Biennial. They highlighted the foundation's great capabilities, expertise in organisation, and careful selection of works, which stood out as comprehensive and creative artistic projects.

The 16th edition of the Sharjah Biennial, running from February 6 to June 15, features 200 artists from around the world presenting over 650 artworks, including 80 new commissions, across 17 locations in the Emirate of Sharjah under the theme "Our Journeys." This year's biennial includes a range of artistic presentations spread throughout the city of Sharjah, including Al Hamriyah, Al Dhaid, Kalba, Al Madam, and many areas belonging to the emirate of Sharjah, reflecting the cultural and artistic diversity that characterises this major artistic event.