Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 7th Linguistic Studies Award

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and Supreme President of the Arabic Language academy (ALA), honoured, on Wednesday, the winners of the seventh session of the Sharjah Award for Linguistic and Lexical Studies, at ALA.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan stressed that the distinguished effort of scholars and experts and the continuation of scientific research, documentation and publication of different sciences is a great gain for the nation and for future generations, which is what Sharjah has been working on for decades, as well as its keenness to honour and celebrate researchers who work hard and diligently.

The Ruler of Sharjah explained that Sharjah works according to well-studied programmes that provide the means and capabilities for all those working in sciences and historical and geographical studies and in the Arabic language.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan stressed the need to verify information and accurate research, analysis and interpretation, which contributes to providing correct knowledge with a pure and complete scientific intention.

The Ruler of Sharjah congratulated the winners of the 7th Linguistic Studies Award for their valuable participation and brilliant ideas that produced distinguished solid scientific research to enrich the Arabic library in the various fields of the Arabic language.

The first place in linguistics: "Linguistic heritage books verified in all branches of Arabic language sciences" was won by Dr. Ahmed Khalifa Al Araj, for verifying the book "Al Jeni Al Dani fi Huruf Al Maani by Al Hassan bin Qasim Al Muradi", and the second place was won by Dr.

Hala Jamal Al Qadi for verifying the book "Kitab Al Af'al by Ibn Al Qutiya".

The first place in the lexicography category: "Specialised dictionaries in the humanities and Islamic sciences" was won by Dr. Faisal Al Hafyan for his book "Dictionary of the Holy Quran; dictionary of Ethics"; while Dr. Muhammad Abdul Razzaq won second place for his book "Dictionary of Interpretation".

In a speech on behalf of his fellow winners in this session, Dr. Faisal Al Hafyan expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Sharjah for his patronage and encouragement of scholars, and the emirate of Sharjah's constant interest and association with science and knowledge and honouring distinguished scholars in various scientific, literary, artistic and other fields.

Al Hafyan expressed his happiness at winning and being honoured by the Ruler of Sharjah, pointing out that everyone who receives an honour from Sharjah feels pride, joy and honour, as the value of the awards presented by the Emirate of Science and Knowledge encourages them to work hard and excel more.

At the end of the ceremony, the Ruler of Sharjah took commemorative photos with the winners, the board of Trustees of the Award and the Scientific Committee.

Dr. Amhamed Safi Al Mosteghanemi, Secretary-General of ALA, announced at the end of the ceremony the themes of the Sharjah Award for Linguistic and Lexical Studies in its upcoming eighth session, which are: Linguistics theme: Textual linguistic studies, and Lexicography theme: Dictionaries composed in the terminology of Arabic language sciences.