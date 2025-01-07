Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2024

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, honoured the winners of the Al Qawafi Award 2024 during a ceremony held on Tuesday morning at the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre.

The event was held during His Highness's reception of participants in the 21st edition of the Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival, which commenced on Monday evening. Among the attendees were poets, writers, and media professionals hailing from various nations in the Arab world and several African countries.

During the ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan addressed the audience, offering his greetings to the poets and writers in attendance, along with congratulations to the award winners. He commended their commitment to creating poetry that showcases the beauty and creativity of the Arabic language.

His Highness extended his congratulations to the winners, highlighting that the award aims to recognise poets who develop impactful and significant poetry, free from personal agendas.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan commended the contributions of media outlets, especially Sharjah tv, for their commitment to airing programs that highlight and disseminate news regarding Houses of Poetry, poets, and their various activities. These initiatives help foster a closer connection to the Houses of Poetry across different nations, significantly contributing to the revival of poetry and offering a chance to engage more personally with poets from those areas.

The Ruler of Sharjah spoke about the experience of the Houses of Poetry, which were established under his direction and supervision in various Arab cities. He emphasised how these Houses have created new opportunities for poets to showcase their talents. He praised the House of Poetry in Kairouan, Tunisia, for expanding its reach beyond the city into the vast countryside, describing it as a remarkable transformation that showcased how Tunisia became a land immersed in poetry. Similarly, the House of Poetry in Luxor, Egypt, remains active and draws a significant audience, despite its geographically remote location far from the capital.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan stated, "There are countries well known for their people's love of poetry, and we strive to foster this enthusiasm by promoting cultural growth and uncovering emerging talents, many of whom are the heirs of poetic legacies.

Our hope is that the Houses of Poetry will flourish and expand throughout the Arab world, becoming hubs where poets can come together and ultimately connect with Sharjah as a central cultural landmark."

The Ruler of Sharjah emphasised the concept and objectives of Al Qawafi magazine, which inspired the naming of the award. The magazine, released by the Sharjah Department of Culture, is essential in highlighting poets, motivating them to create and share their writings, and recognising their valuable contributions.

As a specialised publication, Al Qawafi introduces poetry enthusiasts to both the legacy of past poetry and the works shaping the current literary scene. It also guides poets in their craft, emphasising that their writing should inspire hope and remind the nation of its glorious moments in history. This aligns with His Highness's vision in his own writings, which aim to document the nation’s bright history and foster a spirit of unity, thought, and love.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi honoured the winning poets, each of whom recited their award-winning poems. The poets delved into a variety of topics including nostalgia for their homeland, the virtues of mothers, the intricacies of human emotions, reflections on life and poetry, praise for the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), and themes of faith, among others.

At the end of the event, H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan welcomed the poets and attendees, accepting a number of personalised gifts, which included poetry collections and a variety of books from the participating poets.

The honoured poets conveyed their sincere gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his constant support of poets, writers, and creatives in diverse artistic and literary areas. They also expressed their pride in being recognised and having their poems selected for inclusion in the distinguished Al Qawafi Award record.

The event was attended by Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Protocol and Hospitality Department; Dr. Ali Ibrahim Al Marri, Chairman of the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre (Dara); along with several officials, organisers of the Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival, and guest poets of the festival.