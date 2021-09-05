Sharjah Ruler Inaugurates 'A Window To The Soul: Khalil Gibran'

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated, on Sunday, a brand new exhibition in Sharjah’s iconic new cultural and literary hub, the House of Wisdom.

Titled a ‘A Window to the Soul: Gibran Khalil Gibran’, the exhibition turns the spotlight on the globally loved and respected Gibran Khalil Gibran (1883 – 1931), and celebrates his life and invaluable contributions as a visual artist through a showcase of 34 of his original works. The exhibition runs for four months until 6th January 2022.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan toured the exhibition organised by House of Wisdom in partnership with Lebanon-based Gibran National Committee and The Gibran Museum.

The artistic and cultural messages of ‘A Window to the Soul: Gibran Khalil Gibran’ are portrayed via delicately treated artworks in mediums of oil/gauche, watercolour and charcoal sketches. The highlight of this exhibition is that visitors will have access to 15 of Khalil Gibran’s works that have never been seen before.

During the exhibition tour, the Sharjah Ruler viewed a special display encompassing some of Gibran’s personal belongings, such as four manuscript notebooks; his watercolor set and easel; and the galley proof and plate proof of his magnum opus, The Prophet, which has been in print continuously since 1923, and translated to more than 100 global languages.

He was also briefed on the way the exhibition has been structured under seven categories, namely, A Window; Connections: Roots and Branches; Formation; Study: Faces; Medium: Red Chalk; Method: Perspective; and finally, and The Soul.

After the exhibition’s opening, the Ruler of Sharjah received a book of unpublished manuscripts by Gibran Khalil Gibran, in addition to a book of 20 paintings.

‘A Window into the Soul: Gibran Khalil Gibran’ is sponsored by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), and supported by the Barjeel Art Foundation. It is an ode to the life, works, and legacy of Gibran, one of the most influential literary and artistic figures of the modern age, and House of Wisdom’s latest endeavour to enrich community experiences by bringing them closer to art and new cultural pursuits.

The opening ceremony was attended by Bodour Al Qasimi, President of the International Publishers Association (IPA), and Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq). A tour of the exhibition witnessed the presence of Noura Bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Abdullah Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Department of Culture; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department; Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA); Fouad Shehab Dandan, Ambassador of the Lebanese Republic to the UAE, and a number of senior officials.